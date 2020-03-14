Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of COST opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $232.95 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

