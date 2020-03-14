Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $287.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.34 and its 200-day moving average is $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.30.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.