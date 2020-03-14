Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,946 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 3.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $200,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.64.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

