Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 111,825 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $178,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $345.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.27.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.