Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,086 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $106,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $9,586,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $261.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

