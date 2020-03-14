Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.