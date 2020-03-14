Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.15.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,242,000 after buying an additional 107,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3,964.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.