Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colony Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 471,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

