Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CDM stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.70. Codemasters Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

