Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

CDM opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.70. Codemasters Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

In other news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

