CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut CNOOC from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

CNOOC stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC has a one year low of $92.33 and a one year high of $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 4.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter worth about $878,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

