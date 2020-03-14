CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CME Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,073,000 after buying an additional 81,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

Shares of CME opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.69 and its 200-day moving average is $208.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

