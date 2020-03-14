CLS (LON:CLI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 221 ($2.91) on Wednesday. CLS has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of $900.35 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.88%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02). Also, insider William Holland acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625 ($23,184.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,615 shares of company stock worth $1,792,748.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.