Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura increased their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

