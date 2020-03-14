Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,346 ($17.71) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,452.09 ($19.10).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,064 ($14.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.10. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders have acquired a total of 879 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,357 over the last three months.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

