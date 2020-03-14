CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $8.85 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28.
CKX Lands Company Profile
