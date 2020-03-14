CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $8.85 on Friday. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

