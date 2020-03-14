Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,498.33 ($85.48).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,374 ($70.69) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,169.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion and a PE ratio of -10.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

