Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

