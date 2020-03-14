Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

