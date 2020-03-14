Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $258,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.