Cim LLC Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cim LLC raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cerner comprises 3.3% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 729.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,323,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after buying an additional 1,164,141 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after buying an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,521,000 after buying an additional 394,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

