Cim LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 654.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.42.

ALGN stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

