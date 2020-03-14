Cim LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $177.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.