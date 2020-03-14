Cim LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The stock has a market cap of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.