Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 1,688 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.21 and a twelve month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

