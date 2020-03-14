Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Acquires $155,565.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHDN opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

