Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Lowered by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,251 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.1% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.35% of Church & Dwight worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $63.29 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.