Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,665 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,106,000 after buying an additional 214,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,771,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $121.86 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

