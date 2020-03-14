CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (CHSCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 31st

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.