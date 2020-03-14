Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Cfra boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $868.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

Shares of CMG opened at $630.36 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $565.01 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

