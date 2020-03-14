Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) versus Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Critical Comparison

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chiasma and Viking Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma N/A -62.20% -45.30% Viking Therapeutics N/A -9.02% -8.82%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chiasma and Viking Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10

Chiasma currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 269.08%. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 338.54%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Chiasma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Chiasma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Chiasma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiasma and Viking Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma N/A N/A -$31.26 million ($1.28) -2.80 Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.78 million ($0.36) -11.64

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiasma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Chiasma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company's lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in preclinical stage for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

