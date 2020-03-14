Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.07% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.