Charles Theuer Purchases 10,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,496.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $18,700.00.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.81.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

