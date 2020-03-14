Charles Fabrikant Acquires 5,649 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Stock

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,649 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,685.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CKH opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Seacor alerts:

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seacor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth about $10,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.