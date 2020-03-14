Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of CHRA opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.84.

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,458 shares of company stock valued at $279,330. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

