Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CHAP opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.40.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. The business had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.