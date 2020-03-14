CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEVA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.29. CEVA has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CEVA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

