CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.19.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The company has a market cap of $222.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

