CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

