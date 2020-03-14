Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,471 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after purchasing an additional 796,604 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 19.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,974,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after acquiring an additional 289,411 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 3.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,217,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 136,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $10.12 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.