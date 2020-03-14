Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CENT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $34.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Central Garden & Pet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 453,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

