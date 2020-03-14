Centerstate Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,001 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,688% compared to the average daily volume of 56 put options.

CSFL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,375. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

