Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNXF. Barclays raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of CLNXF opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

