Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Earns Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CTTMF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and develops Websites serving customers in the iGaming and finance markets. It also attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization and pay-per-click. The company operates in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the United States, Japan, and Australia.

