Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CATB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CATB stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.74.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

