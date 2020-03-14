Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $413.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,813,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 365,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

