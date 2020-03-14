Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Casey’s General Stores worth $52,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

