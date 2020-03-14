Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CARE opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 130,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

