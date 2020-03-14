CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CARREFOUR SA/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

