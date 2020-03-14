Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.